Toncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $2.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031800 BTC.
About Toncoin
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
