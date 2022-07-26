TOP Trading 137% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, TOP has traded 137% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $3.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003551 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.