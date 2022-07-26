Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Cap of $24.96 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $22.70 or 0.00107527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $5.39 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031767 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

