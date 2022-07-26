TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $792.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.