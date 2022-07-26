Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 8.3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 337,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,212,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.