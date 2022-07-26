Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 8.3%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 337,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,212,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.
TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18.
In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
