TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,811 shares of company stock worth $4,360,095 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

