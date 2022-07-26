Travala.com Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $31.01 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,465,687 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

