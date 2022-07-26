Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.65% of Trex worth $48,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

