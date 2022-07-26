Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires $138,150.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,509,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,165,736.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $1,557,610.00.

Tricida Price Performance

TCDA traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,813. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.