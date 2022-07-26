Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $42.97

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $40.00. Trinseo shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 8,716 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Trinseo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

