Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Tronox has set its FY22 guidance at $3.08-$3.59 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tronox by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tronox by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

