True North Commercial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

True North Commercial REIT Price Performance

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$596.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

