TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.01. TrueBlue shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 2,183 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 340,319 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $6,579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth $2,487,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

