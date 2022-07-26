TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRUE stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

