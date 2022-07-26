Truist Financial Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $117.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.76.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.18 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

