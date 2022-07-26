TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 53.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

