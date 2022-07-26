TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 55.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of MEDS stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.