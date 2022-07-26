Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Twitter by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Twitter by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 27,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

