Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.95.

TWTR stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

