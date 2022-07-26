UBS Group Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $105.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UHS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.37. 49,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.