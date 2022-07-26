UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.63. 638,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $454,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,480. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

