Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Capitalization Tops $23,644.19

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $23,644.19 and approximately $55.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017527 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection
