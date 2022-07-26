Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Market Capitalization Tops $23,644.19

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $23,644.19 and approximately $55.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.