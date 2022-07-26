UNICORN Token (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $8,993.72 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

