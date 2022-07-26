Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,100 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) target price on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.63).

ULVR traded up GBX 115.46 ($1.39) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,031.96 ($48.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,640,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,711.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,658.91. The company has a market capitalization of £102.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2,046.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

