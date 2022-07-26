Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on August 4th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Bankshares stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Union Bankshares worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

