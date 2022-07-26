Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after buying an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after buying an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

UNP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

