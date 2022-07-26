Uniswap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286.85 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $286.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00030042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,554,210 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

