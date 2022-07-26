United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

