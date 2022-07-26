United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

