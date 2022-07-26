United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Issues Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.01. 54,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.14. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.