United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $107.81

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.81, but opened at $110.97. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth $406,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.