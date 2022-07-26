Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $254.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

