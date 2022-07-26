UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $511,288.44

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $511,288.44 and approximately $606,984.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017667 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00031732 BTC.
About UnMarshal
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
UnMarshal Coin Trading
