Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Unum Group has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

