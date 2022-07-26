Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.21

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $19.04. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 20,651 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 4.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

