USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031767 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

