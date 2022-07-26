Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,935,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VMI traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $255.86. 1,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,873. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,048 shares of company stock worth $6,773,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

