Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

