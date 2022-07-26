Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 15.0% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

