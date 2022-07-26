Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

