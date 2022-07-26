Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,874,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.88. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

