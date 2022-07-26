Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $209,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

