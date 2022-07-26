Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.