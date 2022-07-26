Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.