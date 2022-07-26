Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,457. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61.

