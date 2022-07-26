Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $81,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 134,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.61.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.