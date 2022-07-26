Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,562. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

