Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

