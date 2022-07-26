Vectorspace AI (VXV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,146.00

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $95,146.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00401796 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $427.24 or 0.02038796 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005226 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,865,003 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

