VestChain Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (VEST)

VestChain (VEST) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VestChain has traded 35% higher against the dollar. VestChain has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $2.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,948.58 or 1.00090907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003521 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00125120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00029624 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

About VestChain

VEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VestChain

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

