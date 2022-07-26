Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. Vicor has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 35,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

